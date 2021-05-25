Student denies assaulting police called to lockdown party

A student has denied assaulting police officers who had been called to break up a party on Falmer campus.

Jacob Clovis, 19, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He is accused of assaulting PC Briers and PC Paine at York House in Refectory Road, Falmer, on 25 March last year.

Police had been called by university security staff at 1.30am that morning to reports of about 60 people holding a party in breach of lockdown rules.

At the 13 May hearing, Clovis, of Herne Hill, London, elected to have his case heard at crown court. He was released on conditional bail ahead of a first appearance at Lewes Crown Court on 10 June.