Lady Bird and DITZ to play The Green Door Store

Hotly-tipped Brighton noise-rock band DITZ have today announced that they are heading out around the country as part of the Lady Bird 14 date UK tour this coming September.

These tour dates will be one of the first chances to catch two of the most anticipated and talked-about new bands in the UK together on the same bill. It’s sure to be an unforgettable way to kick off the resurgence of live music.

DITZ are available for a dozen of the 14 dates, which thankfully includes a hometown gig at The Green Door Store on Friday 24th September. It is extremely likely that this concert will sell out in super-quick time and so without further ado, you can purchase your tickets HERE and HERE.

Last July, DITZ released their brilliant ‘5 Songs’ EP via Alcopop. You can listen to and purchase the record/download HERE.

Over the past two years, Brighton hardcore-influenced post-punks DITZ have been riding an effusive wave of press and radio support for their searing string of abrasive early singles including ‘Gayboy’, ‘Seeking Arrangement‘, ‘Total 90’ and ‘Role Model’. Their notoriously riotous live shows are fast becoming a thing of legend, and the band are chomping at the bit to get back to live performances.

Purchase your DITZ merch from their Bandcamp page HERE.

The headline act will be Lady Bird. They formed in the archetypal English town of Tunbridge Wells, with the shared desire to spread lofty ideas, which has led to them creating some of the most exciting music to come out of anywhere in the country.

While Punk can sometimes be seen as a reductive term, Lady Bird hark back to its deeper meaning, exemplifying an attitude of rebellion, freedom and bold ideas. Lady Bird’s sound manages to be both literary and ultra-aggressive.

Joe and Alex lay down a framework of stripped back rock, heavy and pulverising, but never losing its sense of melody. Over this Don plays the role of narrator, spinning suburban yarns as metaphors for the trials of 21st century life and the desire for personal and spiritual growth. His distinctively English tones are reminiscent of Mike Skinner – telling tales of a Kentish Wetherspoons rather than London clubs – all the while a stripped down Black Flag thrashing away behind. The boys’ shared musical influences range from The Blockheads to Thelonius Monk.

A mental health breakdown, resurgent imperialism and an inversion of masculine bravado are the storytelling themes which make up their June 2020 ‘Brainwash Machine Setting’ 12” EP. The inception of this arose from a photo Sam took of a Japanese woman washing an American flag. The tracklisting reads ‘Got Lucky’, ‘WWW’, ‘BEEP BEEP’ and ‘Nice DLC’. Purchase your copy/download HERE.

Grime-punk is an emerging genre that Lady Bird are really excited about. Whilst developing the stories on the EP, they found themselves drawing on a variety of influences in order to get their point across.

Find out more about Lady Bird at: www.thisisladybird.co.uk