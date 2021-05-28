The Alarm add Brighton concert to their 40th anniversary tour

Following the announcement earlier this month that The Alarm have written and recorded the Wales FA’s official Euro 2020 football anthem ‘The Red Wall Of Cymru’ (Out today – watch the video HERE), the Rhyl rock legends have announced a 40th Anniversary British Tour for spring 2022.

“This is the news all of us in The Alarm community have been waiting for” says band frontman Mike Peters. “The return of The Alarm to UK stages has been long awaited and it’s exciting to announce these new dates at such an exciting time as we come together to celebrate The Alarm’s 40th Anniversary and release of ‘The Red Wall of Cymru”.

The Alarm have added a Brighton date to this 40th anniversary tour. They will be performing at the Concorde 2 on 13th April 2022. Tickets will be going on sale from Friday 4th June. So keep your eyes open for them HERE and HERE and from your usual ticket agent.

The Alarm have sold over 6 million albums and had 17 singles in the UK top 50 in their 40 year career.

1983 saw the band breakthrough in the USA with the single ‘The Stand’ whilst entering the UK charts soon afterwards with the evergreen song ‘Sixty Eight Guns’. Further classic singles followed such as ‘Where Were You Hiding When The Storm Broke?’, ‘Rain In The Summertime’ (which has been covered by The Killers and Smashing Pumpkins), ‘Strength’, ‘Absolute Reality’, ‘Rescue Me’ and many more.

The Alarm have shared the stage with acts such as U2, The Pretenders, The Rolling Stones, The Jam, Bob Dylan, The Police, Big Country, The Undertones, Stiff Little Fingers, The Boomtown Rats, Pat Benatar, The Psychedelic Furs, Simple Minds, and Queen.

The band’s latest release was 2021’s ‘WAR’ album which was conceived and recorded in 50 lockdown days.

In addition to this a brand new compilation album, ‘The Alarm History Repeating 1981–2021’, celebrating and charting the band’s 40 years (including all their biggest singles and greatest songs), will be released in autumn 2021. Check out the CD and LP tracklistings HERE.

The BBC will also air a new radio documentary about Mike Peters & The Alarm’s 40th Anniversary to coincide with the album’s release.

In the meantime, fans can watch the band’s Virtual 40th Anniversary Concert from Cyfarthfa Castle, Merthyr Tydfil on Saturday 5th June exclusively live via the band’s new communication platform The Alarm Central from 11pm UK time – for further info please visit www.thealarmcentral.com

Recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios, ‘The Red Wall Of Cymru’, is today released as part of a 3-track Alarm EP available on CD, stream and download. A limited-edition 7” vinyl (with alternative demo versions of the songs) will also be released for this year’s Record Store Day on Saturday 12th June, the same day Wales face Switzerland in their opening game of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Written by Mike Peters and celebrating the contribution of the nation’s football fans, the recording process involved Mike travelling to eleven locations across the country meeting Red Wall supporters and including their contributions as part of the track. The single also features the spoken word voices of Wales’ global superstar footballer Gareth Bale and Wales’ female captain Sophie Ingle.

As Mike says, “As a passionate and lifelong Wales supporter, I have always wanted to write a song that might in some way, capture the passion and commitment of the Welsh fans. I hope that ‘The Red Wall of Cymru’ can find its way into the hearts and minds of our nation during these difficult times when (unlike 2016), we will all have to show our support from home rather than alongside the team in Europe. By involving the fans in the recording, I hope the music will lift the spirits of our players as they take our Welsh hopes and dreams into the empty stadiums of Euro 2020 and know that we are all there with them in spirit”

Proceeds from the single’s release will go to the Love Hope Strength Foundation, co-founded by Mike Peters www.lovehopestrength.co.uk. The charity works in partnership with cancer specialists to give more people access to life-saving cancer treatment and life-changing cancer support programmes, and to help reduce the number of preventable cancer deaths.

Mike and Jules Peters have this week walked 177 miles along Offa’s Dyke, from north to south Wales, with Mike carrying his especially commissioned Wales/Red Wall of Cymru guitar with him all the way whilst raising money and sharing insights about cancer, which Mike describes as, “One of our greatest challenges in history”. Check out the photos HERE.

For more information on The Alarm, visit thealarm.com