Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet fame announces 40th anniversary tour which includes 2 Sussex concerts

Posted On 09 Jun 2021 at 9:21 pm
Tony Hadley announces two Sussex concerts

One of the most renowned voices in British music, Tony Hadley, has announced a huge UK tour for 2022, celebrating a remarkable 40 years in music.

Celebrating four decades since Tony first released music with his former band Spandau Ballet (originally planned for 2020), the tour, which will see Tony perform with his band ‘The Fabulous TH Band’, will call at 36 dates across the country, beginning on 1st March at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill, and then eventually heading across to West Sussex to play live at Worthing Assembly Hall on 10th May 2022 and then concluding at the Blackpool Opera House on 27th May.

Tony’s unmistakable voice still brims with passion and urgency as it first did all those years ago. Fitting for what will be a big celebration of one of the biggest voices in pop, Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist.

From his beginnings at the forefront of the New Romantic movement, Tony earned himself the accolade of being one of pop’s greatest vocalists. Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the groundbreaking To Cut A Long Story Short’, the epic Through the Barricades’, the international number oneTrue’, and the unofficial London Olympics theme Gold’.

As a solo artist Tony has performed across the world both with his band, swing bands, and orchestras. In 2005 he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters; whilst 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage.

Tony Hadley’s solo album ‘Talking To The Moon’

In 2018 Tony released his highly anticipated solo album ‘Talking To The Moon’, The album was incredibly well received and became BBC Radio 2’s Album Of The Week and the first single, which was titledTonight Belongs To Us’ was Single Of The Week.

Last year Tony released the brand new singleObvious, co-written with ‘Talking To The Moon’ Mick Lister, which was again playlisted on BBC Radio 2.

Alongside his music career, not to mention his work in broadcasting on both radio and TV, Tony received an MBE in December 2019 in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his charitable work for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.

Tony presents a live Sunday morning radio show on BBC 3 Counties Radio, and started a podcast and Youtube channel in July 2020 called ‘Stars Cars Guitars’ with Jim Cregan (award-winning rock guitarist, songwriter and producer) and Alex Dyke (veteran British broadcaster on the tv and radio). The podcast features the trio talking about rock and roll adventures, their favourite cars and tales of the stars and friends they met on the way; and touches upon the themes of success, fame, family, laughter, memories and dreams.

Tickets will be available from: MyTicket.co.uk

The iconic De La Warr Pavilion will play host to Tony Hadley on 1st March 2022

Tour Dates:
March 2022
1st March Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
2nd March Croydon Fairfield Halls
4th March High Wycombe The Swan
5th March Guildford G Live
6th March Bournemouth BIC Pavilion Theatre
8th March Cheltenham Town Hall
9th March Cardiff St David’s Hall
11th March Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
12th March Liverpool Philharmonic
13th March Stoke Victoria Hall
15th March Leicester De Montfort Hall
16th March Sheffield City Hall
18th March Hull City Hall
19th March Halifax Victoria Hall
20th March Stockton Globe
22nd March Perth Concert Hall
23rd March Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
24th March Buxton Opera House

Worthing Assembly Hall will host a concert by Tony Hadley on 10th May 2022

May 2022
5th May Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
6th May Cambridge Corn Exchange
7th May Ipswich Regent Theatre
8th May Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall
10th May Worthing Assembly Hall
11th May Bath Forum
13th May Torquay Princess Pavilion
14th May Portsmouth Guildhall
15th May Oxford New Theatre
17th May Dartford Orchard Theatre
18th May Northampton Derngate
20th May Scunthorpe Baths Hall
21st May Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
22nd May York Barbican
24th May Edinburgh Usher Hall
25th May Newcastle O2 City Hall
26th May Carlisle Sands Centre
27th May Blackpool Opera House

tonyhadley.com

Tour flyer

