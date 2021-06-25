BREAKING NEWS

A night of punk at The Prince Albert with Hagar The Womb and friends

Posted On 25 Jun 2021 at 10:25 pm
Hagar The Womb live at Patterns, Brighton 04.04.19 (pic Cris Watkins / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The Prince Albert at the top of Trafalgar Street in Brighton will have its windows booming and walls shaking on Saturday 30th October 2021 as there is to be a night of punk revelry headed up by Hagar The Womb.

Hagar The Womb live at Patterns, Brighton 04.04.19 (pic Cris Watkins / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Hagar The Womb are a female fronted punk band, who were part of the U.K. anarcho-punk scene from 1981-1987, with releases on Mortarhate and Abstract records. They recorded a John Peel session at the world famous Maida Vale Studios for BBC Radio 1 on 11th February 1984, which was transmitted nine days later. The songs recorded were ‘Today’s Miss World’, ‘Armchair Observer’, ‘By Force’ and ‘A Song Of Deep Hate’.

Hagar The Womb live at Patterns, Brighton 04.04.19 (pic Cris Watkins / PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Hagar The Womb initially called it a day back in 1986, but then reformed with all original band members in 2011. They have had releases out on All The Madmen and Grow Your Own records plus on their own label – One Bright Spark Records. Current status – alive n’ kickin and raring to go!

More on Hagar The Womb HERE and listen to them HERE.

Support on the night will come from The Bone Records and Pog.

The Bone Records live at the Prince Albert, Brighton 18.1.19 (pic Andy Murphy) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Brighton based Bone Records are a band that capture the zeitgeist with a banquet of post-punk urgency, tectonic grooves, incendiary lyrics, swampy blues and garage-fuelled riffs.
More on The Bone Records HERE and listen to them HERE.

Pog live at the Prince Albert, Brighton 18.1.19 (pic Andy Murphy) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Pog are a folk/punk band that set tales of everyday failure to disarmingly catchy acoustic soundtracks.
You can find out more about Pog HERE and listen to them HERE.

Want to know what the evening is going to be like? Well, the Brighton & Hove News Music Team reviewed the bands last joint appearance at The Prince Albert on 18th January 2019. Read our review HERE.

Grab your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket outlet.

The Prince Albert will be hosting Hagar The Womb and friends (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

