Boy arrested and man treated in hospital after robbery in Hove

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a robbery in Hove in which a man was gashed with what police believe was a broken bottle.

The man was treated in hospital for his injuries and the teenager has been released on bail while police continue to look for a second suspect.

Sussex Police said this morning (Monday 28 June): “At 6.35pm on Friday 25 June police were called to Egmont Road, Hove, after 36-year-old man in a car had been attacked and robbed of a bag containing personal items by two suspects.

“Some of the contents of the bag were later found near by.

“The man was treated at hospital for a cut to his chin believed to have been caused by a broken bottle.

“Following police inquiries, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on the following day on suspicion of robbery and, after being interviewed, was released on police bail until Friday 23 July while inquiries continue.

“Inquiries continue to trace the second suspect.

“Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1196 of 25/06.”