Can you ‘Find Joy’ in Brighton, we have?

Brighton based concert promoter and event organiser, JOY., who have been organising UK events for the past 12 years for some of the best artists in the world, have today announced their Bank Holiday weekend of new music discovery.

The new event which is titled ‘FIND JOY.’ and will run on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th August 2021 and will be held at the ever popular Concorde 2 at 286a Madeira Drive, Brighton BN2 1EN.

Best of all it’s completely free and accessible to everyone! All you have to do is RSVP by filling out the form HERE which is from https://www.joyconcerts.com/ and you will get an email confirmation.

Please note that this confirmation will permit, but does not guarantee entry to both days. Entry will be run on a first-come, first-served basis. You will not receive a physical ticket or reference code. These events are for 14+ only. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+ at all times. You will be required to show photo ID on arrival (valid driving license or passport only). By signing up you are agreeing to your data being stored for marketing purposes in accordance with GDPR guidelines.

The acts already confirmed for ‘FIND JOY.’ are as follows, click on the names to find out more about each act:

Saturday 28th August:

Billie Marten, NewDad, English Teacher, Holly Macve, Martha Skye Murphy, Lizzie Reid, Midlight + more TBC

Sunday 29th August:

The Mysterines, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, PORIJ, Bamily, Wet Leg, Joey Maxwell, Circe + more TBC

The Concorde 2 now has its new outdoor terrace area with food available and at the event there will also be DJ’s on the case.

Visit www.joyconcerts.com for further information.