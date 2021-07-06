PierFest – A season of popular entertainment on the brilliant Brighton Palace Pier from 16th July to 3rd October

In a city famous for festivals Brighton Palace Pier has launched a festival of fun that clearly echoes the pier’s historic past as a centre for popular entertainment, from Charlie Chaplin to Susan Calman and Harry Styles – the pier is THE home for fun.

Now PierFest is reinforcing that reputation with a season of events for the whole family, from music and theatre to kids entertainment – and it all starts now…

If it’s music you want then come along to enjoy the brilliant Brighton Beachboys with three gigs, the first on July 16th celebrating hits that are 50 years old this year, a nostalgic ride guaranteed to bring back memories. In addition, and employing their skill at musical recreation, they will be celebrating Carole King’s classic album ‘Tapestry’ and Joni Mitchell’s iconic album ‘Blue’, 50 years old this year. In their final gig the band pay tribute to David Bowie with a set that covers hits from across his career.

Not to be missed is Chris Difford, Squeeze star and writer of the hits ‘Up The Junction’ and ‘Cool For Cats’ in an evening that explores his music and his career. There’s also a wonderful show depicting the life of country music’s biggest star, the inimitable Dolly Parton, probably the most prolific songwriter of all time.

Barb Jungr has built a reputation around the world for her interpretation of the songs of Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Jacques Brel and the Beatles and she is bringing her tribute to some of the greatest songwriters of the last 60 years. And speaking of The Beatles, who can resist The Bootleg Beatles, the crown princes of Beatles’ bands whose performances of Fab Four classics have been universally declared as faultless.

If folk is your thing then PierFolk is four days of top acts headlined by Martin Simpson and Stick In The Wheel and includes a folk musical by Rory McLeod, four days guaranteed to get your feet tapping.

Musical theatre is represented by performances from acclaimed Andrew Farr who brings his Edith Piaf show to the pier and he is supported by Lo Polidoro. Edinburgh Fringe star Ty Jeffries brings his award winning Miss Hope Springs: I’ve Been Around show, a riotous tragi-comic story of rags to bitches! Carol Harrison’s excellent and acclaimed celebration of The Small Faces, All Or Nothing – The Experience, returns in a new concert staging that truly evokes that period of mod style and fashion. If you like something more classical then look out for Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Mikado too. Brighton Theatre Company is also reviving their international hit play Mozzz, the prequel to their new offering Exit The Queen: She’s The Bee’s Knees. Infamous writer Julie Burchill’s brand new musical co-written with Caroline Gold, Hard Times On Easy Street is also premiering on the pier as part of PierFest. And keep an eye open for local radio hero Guy Lloyd and his show Bangers & Mash, and cabaret star Miss Jason with friends.

For the younger crowd KidzFest is a series of totally free events and performances that includes Word on the Podium – rap n rhymes about sport, Uncle Tacko’s famous flea circus, the Slow Olympics and The Bag Lady, ten days of fun for the whole family!

August is jam-packed too with free films on the Big Screen including all-time classic, Casablanca and wonderful Brighton film My Accomplice made by Charlie Weaver Rolfe and Harry Loves Meghan produced by Bill Smith of Latest TV.

Finally, it’s hard to believe but Brighton has never had its own jazz festival (unless readers can correct us?). Well that is all being put right by PierFest working together with New Generation Jazz. The summer long festival on Brighton Palace Pier ends with a five day show from Wednesday 29th Sept to Sunday 3rd October.

The line up includes stars from Love Supreme playing on Saturday, namely Mark Kavuma’s Banger Factory and Cherisse Adams-Burnett. Other jazz greats includes Julian Siegel, Lianne Carroll, Alan Barnes, Dave Newton, Howes 3 and Jackson Mathod.

All in all from July to September Brighton Palace Pier will reclaim its role as the home of live entertainment and a palace of fun!

For full details go to brightonpier.co.uk

To book tickets go to rebrand.ly/pierfest