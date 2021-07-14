Brighton man charged under Terrorism Act

A Brighton man has been charged under the Terrorism Act, Sussex Police said this morning (Wednesday 14 July).

The force said: “A man from Brighton, arrested as part of an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) and Sussex Police yesterday (Tuesday 13 July), has been charged.

“Abubaker Deghayes, 53, of Arundel Drive East, Saltdean, Brighton, was charged yesterday on suspicion of encouraging the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

“The arrest followed an investigation by CTPSE, working with Sussex Police, which relates to Islamist terrorism.

“He remains in police custody at this time and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney, from Sussex Police, said yesterday: “Today’s operation demonstrates that we, along with our partners in CTPSE, take seriously reports of all forms of toxic ideology which has the potential to divide our communities and threaten the safety of our people.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank those within the community who support and assist officers during investigations of this nature.

“By reporting information to us as soon as possible, we are able to act promptly and ensure for the welfare of the public.

“Although this individual resided in our area, it is not believed that there is any immediate threat to the safety of local communities and I would urge people to refrain from speculation.

“However, we understand that operations like this can often cause concern therefore we, along with our partners, will be in the community over the coming days, to answer any questions or concerns.

“If you have information which could assist, please call 101, using the reference of Operation Outlook.”