Old Shoreham Road cycle lane didn’t increase congestion

The council’s monitoring report on temporary cycle lanes on the A259 seafront and A270 Old Shoreham Road is out.

There’s masses of data, both from the consultation held earlier this year and from traffic monitoring.

There has been no decrease in average traffic speed alongside the cycle lanes on the A270 Old Shoreham Road. Claims that the cycle lanes have caused congestion are simply untrue.

Cycling is a more popular mode of transport along the A259 seafront than driving.

Despite the consultation being on walking and cycling, the proportion of drivers who responded to the consultation was much higher than the proportion of Brighton & Hove residents who drive.

The average age of consultation respondents was much higher than the average age in Brighton & Hove.

Cycle counts along the Old Shoreham Road and seafront vary according to weather, but the general picture is of a big increase in cycling.

There has been a big increase in use of BTN BikeShare bikes near the temporary lanes.

Consultation respondents said the things that would most help them to cycle more for short journeys are more protected cycle tracks and lanes, and better driver attitudes towards cyclists. Weather and flatness of terrain were relatively unimportant.

The majority of respondents said the council should act to improve road safety and air quality and reduce traffic noise and congestion.

There are still calls to remove existing temporary lanes and halt expansion. It’s now clear that these calls are based on opinion which is unsupported by fact.