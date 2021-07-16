Old Shoreham Road cycle lane didn’t increase congestion
The council’s monitoring report on temporary cycle lanes on the A259 seafront and A270 Old Shoreham Road is out.
There’s masses of data, both from the consultation held earlier this year and from traffic monitoring.
There has been no decrease in average traffic speed alongside the cycle lanes on the A270 Old Shoreham Road. Claims that the cycle lanes have caused congestion are simply untrue.
Cycling is a more popular mode of transport along the A259 seafront than driving.
Despite the consultation being on walking and cycling, the proportion of drivers who responded to the consultation was much higher than the proportion of Brighton & Hove residents who drive.
The average age of consultation respondents was much higher than the average age in Brighton & Hove.
Cycle counts along the Old Shoreham Road and seafront vary according to weather, but the general picture is of a big increase in cycling.
There has been a big increase in use of BTN BikeShare bikes near the temporary lanes.
Consultation respondents said the things that would most help them to cycle more for short journeys are more protected cycle tracks and lanes, and better driver attitudes towards cyclists. Weather and flatness of terrain were relatively unimportant.
The majority of respondents said the council should act to improve road safety and air quality and reduce traffic noise and congestion.
There are still calls to remove existing temporary lanes and halt expansion. It’s now clear that these calls are based on opinion which is unsupported by fact.
18 Comments
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha.
“There has been no decrease in average traffic speed alongside the cycle lanes on the A270 Old Shoreham Road. Claims that the cycle lanes have caused congestion are simply untrue.” STOP LYING!!!
“Cycling is a more popular mode of transport along the A259 seafront than driving.” Got loads of photos and vids that prove otherwise.
I could go on, but I have other things to do
Is this advertorial or propaganda? It certainly isn’t journalism or fact checked in any way. Sounds like a copy and paste piece from Bricycles Fb page. Can just anyone be afforded that privilege in the name of fairness or just Bricycles?
Just note who wrote this. Its not from a reporter but a pro-cycling campaigner with a very big axe to grind!!!
Lies damn lies and statistics. People can see the changes with their eyes and the vast majority don’t think this is helping. Extra pollution is no good for anyone and Chris Williams (who presumably is sponsored by oil companies) should be ashamed of the damage to the planet that he is causing.
Don’t get me wrong, cycling is good. I cycle myself. But I’m not a fanatic who believes that all main routes should be converted to cycle lanes. Indeed I think the opposite. Leave busy roads to cars, vans, lorries and buses. And put the cycle routes along with one of the many parallel less busy (and so safer and more pleasant) residential roads.
And the main issue with the council’s statistics is what they don’t measure. They don’t look at displacement – all the vehicles choosing alternative longer and more residential routes. All these extra polluting and more dangerous miles. And there are lots of comments from residents about their roads now being “rat runs” caused by the cycle zealots. And an even more worrying omission from the statistics is pollution. Since that’s the main enemy, why isn’t that being measured?
This article is a joke. Wait until we are all back at work and the city is at a standstill. I cycle and i am very unhappy that the 2 main roads to get me to work with my family have been ruined by those that don’t pay to use the roads. It’s an insult in fact!
Chair of militant activist group Bricycles claims OSR cycle lane hasn’t increased congestion.
Well isn’t that a surprise.
What a deluded fool.
I cycle. I drive. Needs must on both. Would I ever ever get involved with , or support, the likes of Bricycles? No. I’m not a fascist.
The figures show more journeys by cars, vans and lorries along some stretches but now there’s just one lane each way. That’s why there IS more congestion. This article is a sick joke and those of us living with this ridiculous scheme are fuming at the Greens for their futile and stubborn approach to a failed idea. At least Labour saw the light. It’s the right idea but in completely the wrong place.
If I said this was a spurious interpretation of the data, I would guilty of a colossal understatement. I know the Greens are determined to spin this dreadful failure as a success but it’s nothing of the sort. Anyone who lives near this ill-judged experiment, as I do, has the misfortune of seeing it with her own eyes every day. Congestion is reaching the level that justified the building of the Brighton Bypass! Crazy!
Politician’s logic! The Government gave the council money for a quick-win scheme. This was a quick-win scheme, therefore the council did it. But the quick-win schemes were meant to make things better, not worse. I truly despair of this council, and shame on Brighton and Hove News for publishing this drivel.
Chris Williams, (the man has an ego the size of Falmer Stadium), and his one man crusade to save the OSR cycle lane. Quite alright when he tried to fiddle the survey, (still had 68% wanting the lane removed) and now the consultation is not fair? Everyone in the city had the opportunity to answer you just needed to provide an address as a very minimum to fill in the survey. Of course Chris neglects to mention the huge majority against the OSR and the very specific question on ‘whether you support reallocation of space for walking and cycling from road’ On the OSR 90% said they do not support this – that says it all. He also neglects to comment on the OSR proposed extension and that drivers, cyclists and pedestrians were all against it – he of course still wants it because we all live in Chris’s world.
The consultation was deeply flawed with loaded questions but congratulations to everyone who found a way to be heard.
Well done to Labour for wanting to remove and relocate to a road where it may actually encourage active travel. Political suicide to listen to Chris Williams, already identified by Cllr Lloyd as a future Green candidate.
Is that the same Cllr Lloyd who was being rude about people on the radio the other week? He went on the offensive (and it was very offensive) because they had the temerity to point out (in effect) the Green emperor has no clothes!
Blimey there’s more spin here than on my washing machines drying cycle.
Last figures taken by the council 23% decrease in cycling on the OSR, (but they say the weather was poor, like the weather is never poor in the UK?)
Same amount of traffic, ( very slight increase at the western end), so if you have one lane instead of two you have engineered far worse congestion. It really is not difficult to visualise.
If we saw this as a popular route for cyclists the point would be mute, but it clearly is not – lets look for an alternative and keep the arterial route clear in order to minimise rat runs and cut throughs of residential areas. Possibly the worst piece I have ever read in the B&H news.
Chris, page 199 of the council report shows the rise in the number of vehicles from the baseline just before the start (or just after the end) of the Western end of the new cycle lane. It’s often where the queues start or where drivers rejoin after taking a different route to avoid the chaos caused where two lanes of busy traffic have been squeezed into a single lane each way.
Don’t forget, plenty of people like me are currently working from home, but on notice that a return to commuting is on the cards.
There are also more delivery vans and scooter riders out there, making journeys.
And all this for a paltry gain of just over 300 extra cycle journeys a day, possibly by those still avoiding public transport, as instructed by the Government. This is putting the best gloss on the figures. The council’s own data shows fewer people cycling than before the cycle lane was created. It was wet, says the council. Funnily enough, it does rain here, so there will be plenty more days and weeks like those depressed figures from June! And fewer still in the winter when it’s wet and cold.
In short, this is a flawed story and Brighton and Hove News demean themselves by giving it space.
This is the worst article on your website for a very long time. It bears no relation to the reality. It twists the truth beyond recognition. Shame on you.
My family are all cyclists, we live near this route, but we avoid it, because the new cycle lane has visibly worsened congestion. I also drive because my job requires me to deliver bulky but fragile goods (some with clinical applications), from a depot in West Sussex, to addresses over a wide area, in cluding Brighton & Hove. It feels as though the Council has deliberately tried to engineer congestion in to a route whihc was already busy. To hear Greens defend it, has destroyed my trust in them as a party, and left me wondering whether they are unable to see the truth, unable to tell the truth, or unable to face the truth. What a monumental waste of time, money and effort.
Embarrassing rot! This is the sort of distorted twaddle that gives journalism a bad name!
Bias nonsense. I live close. I see traffic everyday much worse thn before . It’s just not true what it says here is just not true.
Chris Williams doesn’t appear to have read the Council’s own report. Despite the best efforts of the author to spin the stats, they don’t stack up. And the seafront cycle lane (on the road) remains questionable, and unpopular with some cyclists, like myself, who would rather use the pavement lane, which was mostly fine (I know some cyclist bomb along there recklessly, giving all of us a bad name).