‘Pingdemic’ takes out dozens of Brighton and Hove bus staff

Posted On 21 Jul 2021 at 2:20 pm
The track and trace “pingdemic” has meant that almost 60 staff from Brighton and Hove Buses have had to self-isolate.

The 58 staff members have had to isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

They have been “pinged” by the NHS track and trace app which has left some businesses so short of staff that they have had to close temporarily.

Brighton and Hove Buses managing director Martin Harris told the BBC today (Wednesday 21 July): “It’s nibbling away at the edges.”

But services are still running as bosses at the bus company juggle staff rosters to ensure routes continue to be served.

Mr Harris was speaking as councillors prepare to discuss a park and ride proposal, with a pilot scheme planned using Mill Road.

The site is currently one of those used by football fans for Brighton and Hove Albion’s match-day park and ride service.

Greens are concerned that a park and ride scheme will only make Brighton more attractive to drivers.

Labour and the Conservatives appear to see park and ride as a way of ending sooner a significant number of car journeys that would be made anyway.

As a result, they hope that Brighton will become less congested and less polluted.

The park and ride is one of a series of active travel” measures due to be decided by members of Brighton and Hove City Council later today.

The council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee is also due to decide the future of a number of local cycle lanes.

They include the controversial A270 Old Shoreham Road temporary cycle lane and the proposed A259 seafront cycle lane extension.

  Rudy 21 July 2021 at 3.55pm

    If they have downloaded the government surveillance and house arrest app, what do they expect? Play stupid games – win stupid prizes. “Pingdemic” is solved by the simple uninstall of an app.

