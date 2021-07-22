Missing girl from Brighton returns home

A missing girl from Brighton has returned home, Sussex Police said this morning (Thursday 22 July).

We are happy to report Emily Batt, 16, has returned home safely after being reported missing on Monday 19 July.

Emily had not been seen since she said she was heading to the beach that morning. Thank you to all who cared and shared. pic.twitter.com/0L9o2Q5qQg — Brighton&Hove Police (@BtonHovePolice) July 22, 2021

The force issued a public appeal for help finding Emily Batt after she went missing on Monday (19 July).

