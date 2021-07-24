Brighton & Hove Albion held by Rangers in pre-season friendly at Ibrox
Glasgow Rangers 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Albion fought out a goalless draw with Scottish champions Rangers in front of 8,500 fans at Ibrox.
Graham Potter fielded the majority of his squad plus a selection of under-23s.
Dutch keeper Kjell Scherpen was among the notable players for the Seagulls.
Solly March and Florin Andone both returned to match action – and Shane Duffy started, earning “cheers” from the Rangers fans, having returned from a season-long loan with rivals Celtic.
Zambian international midfielder Enock Mwepu made his first start for Brighton.
Dan Burn went close for the Seagulls as the two sides played out a stalemate.
Ianis Hagi, the 22-year-old son of Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi, had an effort disallowed for the home side.
