Brighton & Hove Albion held by Rangers in pre-season friendly at Ibrox

Glasgow Rangers 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion fought out a goalless draw with Scottish champions Rangers in front of 8,500 fans at Ibrox.

Graham Potter fielded the majority of his squad plus a selection of under-23s.

Dutch keeper Kjell Scherpen was among the notable players for the Seagulls.

Solly March and Florin Andone both returned to match action – and Shane Duffy started, earning “cheers” from the Rangers fans, having returned from a season-long loan with rivals Celtic.

Zambian international midfielder Enock Mwepu made his first start for Brighton.

Dan Burn went close for the Seagulls as the two sides played out a stalemate.

Ianis Hagi, the 22-year-old son of Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi, had an effort disallowed for the home side.