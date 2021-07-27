Craft beer shop given planning permission for former Brighton bookmakers

A craft beer company has been granted planning permission to set up shop in a former bookmakers at Fiveways.

Lost and Found can convert the former Ladbrokes, in Ditchling Road, Brighton, into a store, with a couple of tables for tastings.

The old betting shop is currently operating as a private covid-19 testing site and minor injuries centre.

Six neighbours sent letters of support to Brighton and Hove City Council – as did Green councillor Martin Osborne who represents Hollingdean and Stanmer ward. They said that the venture would be a welcome addition to the area.

Lost and Found’s agent Luke Carter said: “We are delighted that the council approved this application without delay under delegated powers.”

Mr Carter, a director of planning consultancy Lewis and Co, said: “The lack of objection from neighbours or councillors shows that this is a great proposal for the area.”

Planning conditions restrict the trading hours, with the premises permitted to open from 9am to 10pm from Sunday to Friday and from 9am to 11pm on Saturdays.

Tasting sessions must end by 9pm from Sunday to Friday and by 10pm on Saturdays.

Although Lost and Found has been given planning permission for the change of use, it still needs the council to approve a premises licence to sell alcohol.