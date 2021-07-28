Iconic new-wave electro pop duo REYKO announce Brighton concert

Coming to the Green Door Store in Brighton this December are the iconic new-wave electro pop duo REYKO, who have conjured up a major following across the globe just over the last few years.

Originally from Spain, REYKO surged into the Official Spanish National Charts with their debut single ‘Spinning Over You’, where it peaked at No.13. Watch the official video HERE which has to date had well in excess of 6 million views! In 2018, REYKO were also nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ in the LOS40 Music Awards.

REYKO were rather prolific between August 2019 and January 2020, when the duo released a series of excellent singles: ‘Lose Myself’, followed by ‘Hierba Mala’, ‘Don’t Mention My Name’, ‘Surrender’ and ‘La Verdad’.

In March 2020, the duo released their self-titled debut album to much acclaim. The album flawlessly combines traditional Spanish influences with new age futuristic sounds. Lead singer Soleil’s ability to switch from Spanish to English is masterful and Igor’s creative production provides the perfect canvas for Soleil’s soft pure voice.

Since moving to London, the duo have had a fantastic reception among their UK fans. They have just released their newest EP ‘Take A Look At Yourself’, which has gained tons of media including number 20 in global Shazam 200. They’ve also had one of their tracks featured in a new season of the really popular Netflix series ‘Elite’. Check out the music of REYKO HERE.

You can catch REYKO in Brighton at the Green Door Store on the 8th of December for a very special night with a trio of other brilliant artists, including electro indie band Dutchkid, new-wave indie pop sensation Darla Jade and up and coming London band The Motive.

Purchase your concert tickets HERE, HERE or from your usual ticket agency.

www.reykomusic.com

Let’s meet the other acts appearing at the Green Door Store on 8th December with REYKO:

Dutchkid

Dutchkid are a new-wave indie-pop band from London, who will be heading up the main support slot for Reyko. Dutchkid are Jordi van Dyk (vocals/bass), Jack Kircher (drums) and Chris Smyth (samples & synths) and they have had global success over the past few years since releasing their Debut EP in 2018 ‘Empires’ and their second ‘Youth’ in 2019. This exciting band has racked up a massive 10 million streams. Their material has featured on hit shows such as ‘Love Island’ and ‘God Friended Me’ plus they’ve been featured on many top Spotify playlists such as ‘New Music Friday’ and ‘Future Hits’.

They landed a record deal in 2019 with New-York based Ultra-Music. Plus embarked on a UK tour including 3 sold out London shows. This collective of lads is set for big things in the future including an album being released later this year. They will not be one to miss!

www.dutchkid.co.uk

The Motive

South-West London based indie rock collective, The Motive, will also be taking to the Green Door Store stage. Since their formation, the band have gained a brilliant following and received some excellent reviews on their material and their live shows. The band have racked up over a million streams thus far and are set to gain more.

They have some huge shows coming up supporting renowned names in the indie-scene such as The Royston Club, The Rills, Junodream and of course REYKO! The Motive should enchant the Brighton gig goers with their smooth singalong chorus alongside their cool summery riffs! The Motive will also be appearing at The Brunswick on Thursday 30th September – More details HERE.

www.facebook.com/alwaysamotive

Darla Jade

Opening the bill at the Green Door Store on 8th December will be the incredible rising star that is Darla Jade. Since only 2019 she has amounted over half a million streams and has featured on ‘New Pop UK’ and ‘New-wave pop’ playlists on Spotify plus she has gained a massive following on social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Check out her music HERE. This will be her first ever gig in Brighton and REYKO can’t be more pleased to have her!

www.darlajade.uk