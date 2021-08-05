Man denies killing woman by injecting her with heroin and crack

A Brighton man has denied killing a woman by injecting her with heroin and crack cocaine.

John Slattery, 42, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter at Lewes Crown Court today (Thursday 5 August).

Slattery was charged with the manslaughter of Zoe Mitchell and administering poison.

He is specifically alleged to have injected her with a mixture of heroin and crack, in Trafalgar Lane, Brighton.

The drugs were injected on Saturday 31 October last year and Miss Mitchell died a week later on Saturday 7 November.

Another man, Keenan James, 35, is charged with having heroin and crack with intent to supply it to Slattery and Miss Mitchell on Saturday 31 October in Trafalgar Lane, Brighton.

Slattery, of New Steine Mews, Brighton, and Keenan, of Lower Rock Gardens, Brighton, both appeared before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, this morning.

The pair are due to face a trial by jury next month.