The Vaccines announce two Sussex gigs as part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour

The Vaccines have announced a run of intimate live shows to support the return of live music to grassroots music venues. Two of these shows will take place in Sussex. The first being at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on Sunday 26th September 2021 and the second will be here in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Sunday 3rd October 2021.

Forming part of The National Lottery's Revive Live Tour, tickets for the twelve shows go on sale on August 13th

Speaking about the tour, which will follow the September 10th release of their 5th album ‘Back In Love City’, the band said “We can’t wait to get back out playing shows again. It’s going to make it all the more special playing in rooms that are the lifeblood of the UK music community. Without these venues we’d be nothing. It’s going to go OFF!”

The announced dates are:

Sat 18 Sep 2021 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Mon 20 Sep 2021 Exeter Phoenix

Tue 21 Sep 2021 Frome Cheese and Grain

Thu 23 Sep 2021 Stoke- Sugarmill

Fri 24 Sep 2021 Northampton Roadmender

Sun 26 Sep 2021 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Tue 28 Sep 2021 Bedford Esquires

Wed 29 Sep 2021 Cambridge Junction

Fri 01 Oct 2021 Norwich Waterfront

Sun 03 Oct 2021 Brighton Concorde 2

Mon 04 Oct 2021 Gloucester Guildhall

Tue 05 Oct 2021 Bournemouth The Old Fire Station

The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour, which kicked off on July 19th with a show by Frank Turner at Clapham Grand, is a unique initiative to help revive the UK’s grassroots live music sector. The partnership between Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery will see hundreds of performances financially underwritten by The National Lottery enabling the grassroots live music industry to start promoting shows again in the knowledge that the upfront costs associated with touring are covered.

Running throughout the summer The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour will see a diverse range of artists perform at hundreds of grassroots music venues throughout the country. More than 25 tours are taking place with National Lottery players having a chance to gain access to every show for free.

Artists announced so far are AFLO. the Poet, AK Patterson, Black Honey, Bob Vylan, Do Nothing, Grandma’s House, Larry The Pink Human, Life, Little Comets, Luna Bay, Miles Kane, Night Flight, Olivia Dean, Pip Blom, Ren Harvieu, REWS, Seasick Steve, Shao Dow, The Futureheads, The Magic Gang, The Vaccines, Thomas Headon, Tusks, Twin Atlantic and Willie J Healey.

The tour also includes special standalone shows by Fontaines DC, Frank Turner, James Arthur, KSI, Mahalia, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Fender and Sir Tom Jones.

See ENTS24 for full line up and ticket details

Following his show at Clapham Grand on July 19th, the first date of the Revive Live Tour, Frank Turner wrote “I’m still working out exactly what I think and feel about last night’s show. But I can say this – it was utterly magic, and pure, in the moment; and fleeting moments are what live music are about.”

Sir Tom Jones, who is shortly performing in Brighton, said: “Musicians can record in their bedrooms, but they can’t learn to perform in public without a place to play. Without that, there is no way you can communicate directly to people. It’ll be tough to hone your skills and you’ll never have the thrill of feeling their feedback. Without a grassroots music venue, the neighbourhood won’t have a place where people can come together to discover and support a new talent”.

“So support your local pub, club, gym or church or wherever someone has the guts to bring in some entertainment, it makes all the difference both to budding artists and the community. I’m delighted to be able to perform a special show as part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour and to be celebrating the return of live music”

The National Lottery is contributing £1M to directly underwrite the touring and production costs of over 300 live performances this summer. Up to 30,000 tickets – or around half the capacity of these shows – will be gifted to National Lottery players, giving music fans the opportunity to get back to live gigs as soon as possible.

Every National Lottery ticket-holder will be invited to bring a “plus one” for free – all they need to do to qualify for this offer is to show a National Lottery ticket or Scratchcard purchased in-store or online/via the National Lottery app when they attend the gig.

