Brighton and Hove now has among the highest covid rates in England

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has risen again – and the city now has one of the highest rates in England.

A total of 1,352 new cases of covid-19 were confirmed in the seven days to Saturday 7 August, according to Public Health England.

The figure was a rise of more than 10 per cent on the 1,199 new cases in the seven days to Saturday 31 July.

The rate in Brighton and Hove has increased from 412 cases for every 100,000 people to 465.

Only seven of the 315 districts in England has a higher rate of new infections.

Nationally, there were fewer cases in the most recent figures compared with the week before but Brighton and Hove continues to have a below average vaccination rate, notably among under-30s.

By far the highest rate of new infections is among people aged 15 to 29 years old, with over-60s accounting for the lowest rate, although new cases among under-15s have dropped sharply since the middle of last month.

There were 19 patients with the virus in the Royal Sussex County Hospital yesterday (Wednesday 11 August). Six of those were in intensive care of high dependency beds.

The number people who have died in Brighton and Hove and who had covid mentioned on their death certificate has risen to 479 in the most recent figures – to Friday 30 July.

Five patients with covid died in July, compared with one each in May and June and three in April.