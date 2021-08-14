Half time with Hodges – Burnley 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Let’s hope it’s not deja vu for the Albion.

Burnley went in front after just two minutes, James Tarkowski’s header from an Ashley Westwood corner possibly the fastest goal the Albion have ever conceded at the start of the season.

Neal Maupay, Yves Bissouma and Pascal Gross have all gone close for Albion.

Robert Sanchez got in a flap and Ben Mee headed against the crossbar.

Albion have had a majority of the possessions and created a host of chances but have so far failed to score. Ring any bells?