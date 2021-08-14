Premier League Match Day 1 – Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
The Seagulls start their historic fifth Premier League season at Turf Moor and line up as follows;
Enock Mwepu makes his debut for the club and Shane Duffy is a surprise starter. Florin Andone is among the substitutes, as is Taylor Richards, but there is no place for Percy Tau.
