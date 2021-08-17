NHS staff to protest about pay outside Brighton hospital today

National Health Service staff are planning to hold a protest about pay outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton at lunchtime today (Tuesday 17 August).

The demo, organised by the GMB union, is due to take place from noon to 2pm.

The union said that it was urging NHS staff to vote “no” to the 3 per cent pay rise proposed by the government.

It said that, when the inflation rate was taken into account, it amounted to less than 0.6 per cent.

The union said: “GMB are urging you to vote ‘no’ to the 3 per cent pay offer.

“NHS staff have delivered for this country during covid-19 – the worst crisis to hit the country since the Second World War.

“The private companies running Test, Track and Trace failed us and yet these private companies get cash for failure.

“NHS staff are not even getting the pay rise you need and you deserve.

“Pensions contributions are rising. Inflation is rising. A 3 per cent pay offer will work out at less than 0.6 per cent, meaning NHS staff like you will be poorer than ever before.

“To ensure you get a vote in the upcoming pay ballot, make sure you join GMB now at www.gmb.org.uk/join.”

The union has called for a 15 per cent pay rise which would help to address a real-terms fall in wages during the austerity years.

The union said: “How dare they expect you to face a third wave of covid and plunge you deeper into poverty.

“GMB union is demanding that this government funds the NHS frontline. They must fund your pay.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to join a union and fight back. It’s time to join GMB union – the only trade union that opposed the last pitiful NHS pay offer.

“GMB union won’t stop until NHS staff get the pay rise you deserve.

“Join our day of action on Tuesday 17 August from 12 noon to 2pm outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital.”

Similar protests are planned for outside hospitals in Eastbourne and Worthing.