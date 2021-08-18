Police appeal for help tracing Korrel Kennedy after violent attack in Brighton

Sussex Police have issued a public appeal for help finding a local man, Korrel Kennedy, after a woman was attacked in Brighton.

Kennedy, 28, formerly of Brunswick Place, Hove, and Gladstone Place, Brighton, was “present at the time” the violent assault took place, the force said.

Police said: “Sussex Police are urgently trying to locate Korrel Kennedy, who is wanted in relation to a violent assault on a woman in Brighton.

“Officers were called to the Pier Nine casino in Grand Junction Road at around 6am on Sunday (15 August) to reports of a woman in distress.

“Inquiries have identified Kennedy, 28, as being present at the time of the incident.

“Officers would like to speak with him as part of their ongoing investigation into the assault.

“Anyone who sees Kennedy or has any information as to his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 322 of 15/08.”