Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Hove

Police have arrested a man after a body was found in the doorway of a Hove flat in the early hours of this morning (Friday 20 August).

The man’s body was found at about 4.30am close to the seafront.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a man found sadly deceased in the doorway of a flat in Brittany Road, Hove, at 4.37am on Friday (20 August).

“The man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

“A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and is currently in custody.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.”