Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Hove
Police have arrested a man after a body was found in the doorway of a Hove flat in the early hours of this morning (Friday 20 August).
The man’s body was found at about 4.30am close to the seafront.
Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a man found sadly deceased in the doorway of a flat in Brittany Road, Hove, at 4.37am on Friday (20 August).
“The man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.
“A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and is currently in custody.
“The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.