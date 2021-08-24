It’s time to grasp the nettle as weeds overrun our city
You may have seen the BBC news report on the problem of pavement weeds throughout Brighton, Hove and Portslade.
The issue has also been covered by a number of national and local newspapers and websites, with jibes about rewilding the streets and the war of the weeds.
Some reports mentioned a petition. More than 200 people put their name to one on the Brighton and Hove City Council website a year ago. Since then, the situation has worsened.
The whole story has its roots in a decision taken by the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee in 2019.
I was a member of this committee until May of that year and the agreed position had been to reduce herbicide use to once a year while actively looking for an alternative.
This approach had also been adopted by a number of local councils up and down the country.
Unfortunately, this position was promptly overturned by members of the newly elected committee – and then, from November 2019, the use of herbicide was banned completely.
The results are now plain to see: a landscape that, in some areas, resembles a post-apocalyptic zombie-filled film set – or a scene from Day of the Triffids.
While I totally understand and support the desire to find alternatives to herbicides, it was reckless in the extreme to adopt a “no use” policy with nothing in its place.
Green councillor Jamie Lloyd spoke about manual removal – or pulling out weeds by hand – in the TV news report.
And the Cityclean teams do a sterling job but they are fighting an overwhelming and losing battle with weeds growing back within weeks of their removal.
These weeds and pavement grass are a trip hazard – and not just to elderly people. I know of a local child who had a really nasty fall after tripping over an enormous clump.
They make pavements more slippery when wet and they pose a threat to dogs who get barley grass stuck in their paws.
There is also the long-term damage that these weeds will do the very fabric of our pavements.
Lastly, it is simply laughable for the council to say that these weeds are good for insects and bees – but most of them are not attractive to these types of creatures.
Besides, there are much better and more effective ways to attract and support our insect wildlife than letting weeds run riot all across the city.
Peter Atkinson is an independent councillor and represents North Portslade on Brighton and Hove City Council.
Conveniently forgetting that it was your administration and party, when you were part of it, that made the decision so you can’t really wash your hands of it like this. And didn’t you pledge at the last election to do it?
Another classic idea, (along with the OSR cycle lane), from Cllr Pissadoru. Some pavements are a disgrace and once again Brighton and Hove City Council is the laughing stock of the UK. No more apologies the council need to get on top of it.
Green, Labour and Tory Councillors signed a pledge as part of a campaign by the Pesticide Action Network. They promised to phase out herbicides containing glyphosate, but were supposed to find genuine alternatives to what many suspect is a cancer-causing chemical. The first bit was easy, but typical of our Councillors, they haven’t followed through.
It’s not just pavements either, central reservations and grass verges are so overgrown it must be difficult to see round some of them when emerging from a junction. The speed camera in Coldean Lane is barely visible for the bushes around it and the one in the Lewes Road is being engulfed.
I love cllr Lloyd’s childlike worldview. Perhaps he and his Green colleagues could spend their weekends manually removing some weeds. I wouldn’t mind chipping in myself. . . Subject to receiving a council tax refund.
My husband posted this somewhere else, it make sense
Perhaps someone could give legal guidance on the following!
Are the pavements, footways and public spaces the property of the government, East Sussex County Council or Brighton and Hove City Council or do they belong to the owners of the properties adjacent to these areas? If it happens to be Brighton and Hove City Council then the unsightly weeds causing slip and trip hazards growing in these areas are the property of the said authority. As I am a Health and Safety Consultant I am fully aware that it is the responsibility of an owner of such areas to not only carry out their common law duty of protecting everyone from harm but to have a written Risk Assessment identifying hazards and the degree of risks and the production of safe working procedures to mitigate such hazards and risks.
If so a demand to the council should make this Risk Assessment public. If one is not forthcoming to show why the situation to protect those that required hospital treatment after tripping on weeds was not in place should a prosecution be undertaken?
It perhaps means that the weeds are the property of the council and as they have admitted that they do not have enough staff to deal with the problem we could help them.
Perhaps if we gathered the weeds from outside our houses and public areas and left them in bags outside the council offices it would be easier for them to load them onto vehicles for disposal at their recycling sites where garden waste is turned into compost and fertiliser.
After all they are encouraging us to do our bit for the city so this is what we could be doing!
Of course our actions could be classed as guerilla gardening so leave us open to civil charges of charges of trespass if these areas are not ours!
Comments welcome!