Former Sussex and England captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86

The former Sussex and England cricket captain Ted Dexter has died at the age of 86.

Dexter, known as Lord Ted because of his aloof manner and self-confidence, was an aggressive and powerful middle-order batsman and a right-arm medium-pace bowler.

He captained Sussex and England in the 1960s and went on to become chairman of the England selecters in the 1990s.

In 1987, Dexter developed a ranking system for Test cricketers which was formally adopted by the International Cricket Council in 2003 and has since become the official ICC Player Rankings.

Dexter, who was born in Milan, died at a hospice in Wolverhampton yesterday (Wednesday 25 August).

Sussex County Cricket Club said: “Sussex Cricket is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former player, captain and club president, Ted Dexter CBE.

“Ted was surrounded by his family when he died on Wednesday after a recent illness.”

The MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) said today (Thursday 26 August): “MCC is deeply saddened to announce the death of the club’s much loved former president, Edward Dexter CBE.

“After a recent illness he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family.

“Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England’s greatest ever cricketers.

“He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life.

“His off-field contribution to the game was substantial too (and) through his own PR agency, he became a pioneer in cricket’s digital technology revolution.

“He was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame earlier this summer.”

Dexter was born in 1935 and moved from Italy to England before the start of the Second World War.

He spent his national service in the Army as a second lieutenant in the 11th Hussars and served during the Malayan Emergency in 1953–55. He was awarded the Malaya Campaign Medal.

Having made his debut for Sussex in 1957, Dexter played his first Test match a year later and was a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1961.

He captained Sussex to victory in the Gillette Cup in 1963 – the inaugural season of the one-day trophy – and again in 1964.

As England took to the field for the second day of the third Test with India at Headingley today, the home side wore black armbands.

Dexter, who also worked as a journalist, was a talented golfer and horse racing aficionado, with a love of fast cars and who was regarded as having lived life to the full.

He even once declared a Sussex innings from Brighton Racecourse.

Dexter is survived by his wife Susan and his children Genevieve and Tom.