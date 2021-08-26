Projector set to play The Hope & Ruin

Formed in 2017, Brighton’s PROJECTOR fuse the abrasive tendencies of Sonic Youth with the lushest alt-pop of the 90’s, inhabiting a space where the most infectious melodies sit alongside experimental musicality.

A blistering live show has earned them Latitude Festival Highlights, a string of packed Great Escape shows and support slots with Blood Red Shoes, Kid Kapichi, Deap Vally, Tigercub and the Xcerts.

In 2018 they were the first awardees of PRS & Festival Republic’s ‘Rebalance’ initiative, and their debut EP ‘How Does It Feel?’ was welcomed by DIY, Clash and Dork, praising its ‘cinematic noir’, ‘stabbing urgency’ and ‘visceral grunge pop’. You can listen to and/or purchase it HERE.

In 2019 they were awarded the PRS Open Fund to release their second EP. EP2 sees Projector morph beyond the territory of the three piece and into more sonically adventurous territory.

New single ‘ZERO’ is a brutal expansion on their grunge-pop pallet. Grinding electronics, drum machines and a hyper energetic pace add a new grit to PROJECTOR’s characteristically razor sharp songwriting and Pixies flavour dual-vocals. It can be found on the 4 track ‘ZERO’ EP HERE.

You can catch the band playing live at The Hope & Ruin, 11-12 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA on Friday 17th September 2021. Also on the bill are Hutch and Sleep Council.

Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agency.

PROJECTOR Media: Spotify / Instagram / Facebook / Soundcloud