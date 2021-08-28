Date set for removal of temporary cycle lane in Hove

A date has been set for the removal of the temporary cycle lane along Old Shoreham Road in Hove.

Brighton and Hove City Council has scheduled the work to start on Friday 17 September.

Conservative councillor Dawn Barnett said: “It went in overnight. It’s already been weeks since the decision.

“It’s beginning to look as though they don’t have any respect for a democratic decision.”

Councillor Barnett said that she understood the need to schedule a crew of road workers for part of the job.

But she said that the council should at least remove the “wands” and cover the signs.

She would be happy to work with volunteers from the community to carry out that part of the job, she said.

And she added that there would be no shortage of local volunteers willing to pain out the markings if the council put it off for much longer.