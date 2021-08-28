Premier League Match Day 3 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Albion take on Everton at the Amex and are currently 5th in the Premier League.

21 years ago today Albion lost at Withdean to Kidderminster Harriers and dropped to 21st in League 2.

Danny Welbeck returns to the bench for the Seagulls.

Albion line up as follows: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Moder, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Maupay.

Subs: Steele, Mwepu, Connolly, Welbeck, Alzate, Zeqiri, Roberts, Richards, Veltman.