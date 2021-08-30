Protesters hold demo outside new Brighton vaccination centre

Anti-vaccination protesters held a demo outside the new venue for coronavirus jabs in Brighton today (Monday 30 August).

Dozens gathered outside the old Topshop premises in Churchill Square, Brighton, after the vaccination clinic moved there from the Brighton Centre.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT) said: “Staff will be ready to vaccinate people with booked appointments or those who just want to walk in from 8.30am.

“Anyone who has a second dose appointment booked at the Brighton Centre on or after Monday 30 August will be contacted by text message and email and informed about the change of location for their vaccination. The date and time of the appointment should remain the same.

“Free parking for one hour in Churchill Square’s Orange Car Park is still available for people attending the new site for their jabs over the coming weeks and months.

“The new centre will also offer walk in vaccinations to 16 and 17-year-olds.

“The Brighton Centre is the largest of the vaccination centres run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, delivering up to 3,000 vaccinations a day during peak demand.

“It opened on Monday 25 January and has been staffed by more than 150 SCFT colleagues, with support from more than 100 volunteers, every day since then.

“To date, the team has delivered over 250,000 first and second dose vaccinations at the centre.”

The trust’s chief executive Siobhan Melia said: “I’m so proud of the part SCFT has played and continues to play in supporting the vaccination programme across Sussex.

“The Brighton Centre was the largest and busiest covid-19 vaccination centre in the south east and one of the very first that we opened.

“It was an incredible effort to transform the iconic entertainment venue into the efficient centre that it became and now we’re doing it all over again at the Topshop site in Churchill Square.

“I want to pay tribute to our amazing team and all SCFT colleagues who are working so hard behind the scenes to make sure this huge move goes as smoothly as possible.

“Thank you to everyone who has visited the Brighton Centre for their vaccination over the last seven months.

“We will offer the same great service at our new home in the former Topshop store and, as well as booked appointments, the site will also offer walk in appointments as well.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to the Brighton Centre and Brighton and Hove City Council for their support in setting up and operating the largest vaccination centre in the south east.”

The Churchill Square vaccination centre, in the former Topshop store, is due to open at 8.30am each day.

To book a jab, call 119, visit nhs.uk/covidvaccine or walk in anytime between 8.30am and 7pm.