The Divine Comedy to play Brighton gig in support of ‘Greatest Hits’ album

Having now completed his third full decade as a recording artist, The Divine Comedy, aka Neil Hannon, today announces the treasure trove that is ‘Charmed Life – The Best Of The Divine Comedy’ – a collection of his finest moments, out February 4th 2022.

A 24 track career-spanning roster of hit singles and fan favourites, compiled by Neil and remastered at Abbey Road Studios, ‘Charmed Life’ includes monumental tracks ‘National Express’, ‘Something For The Weekend’, ‘Songs Of Love’, ‘Our Mutual Friend’, ‘A Lady Of A Certain Age’, ‘To The Rescue’ and ‘Norman And Norma’. It also features brand new track ‘The Best Mistakes.’

“I’ve been luckier than most,” Neil Hannon reflected. “I get to sing songs to people for a living and they almost always applaud. So when asked what to call this collection I thought of ‘Charmed Life’. I like the song and it rather sums up how I feel about my life.”

‘The Best Of’ will arrive as a 24 track standard 2CD; double heavyweight black vinyl in a gatefold sleeve; limited edition double heavyweight colour vinyl in a gatefold sleeve; and as a limited edition 3CD edition containing the 24 track Best Of as well as ‘Super Extra Bonus Album’ – a collection of new and unreleased recordings. Pre-order the album HERE.

Discussing the bonus album, Neil continues: “It felt right to celebrate thirty years of The Divine Comedy. I can’t give you an overview of these songs. They’re a crazy mixed up bunch. Some are strangely seasonal, some relate to what we’ve all been going through recently, some are just nuts. Enjoy!”

In 1990 musical history was made when a 20 year old Neil Hannon signed his first record deal and began releasing one glorious album after another under the name The Divine Comedy. Twelve magnificent albums and hundreds of spellbinding shows later, Neil Hannon is now, without doubt, a national treasure and one of the finest singer songwriters of his generation.

The Divine Comedy will be touring the UK and Ireland from April 2022 including a show at the Brighton Dome on the 29th April. Neil says: “I am so looking forward to playing live again. The last couple of years have been a reminder of how much it means to me personally. It really is my favourite thing. And it seems fitting that we’ll be coming back with a greatest hits set. You know, in case everyone’s forgotten who I am and what we do!”

Information on the tour dates and the relevant tickets are available from HERE. They go on sale at 10am on Friday 10th September.

Further details on The Divine Comedy can be found on their website: thedivinecomedy.com