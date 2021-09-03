BREAKING NEWS

Brighton cash machine fraud cases may be linked

Posted On 03 Sep 2021
Three people have fallen victim fraud while using cash machines at supermarkets in Brighton – and the cases are believed to be linked.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 3 September): “Police investigating reports of bank card frauds at cash machines in Brighton believe the cases may be linked.

“Three victims have reported how their cards were swallowed by ATMs (automated teller machines) at Sainsbury’s stores in the city centre.

“They were told by suspects standing behind them to speak to managers inside the shops while the suspects then removed a device on the machine and took the cards.

“The first reported incident took place at 3.45pm on Tuesday 10 August at the Sainsbury’s Local store in Old Steine.

“A victim said a suspect stood behind him as he entered his PIN (personal identification number).

“The machine did not return his card and the man told him to report it to the manager inside.

“Sums of money were then taken from a cash machine at Lloyds Bank in North Street. A mobile phone was also purchased in a nearby phone shop, whose owner agreed to refund the victim.

“The suspect is described as a short man of Middle Eastern appearance, 5ft 6in, with black hair.

“The second incident was reported on Sunday 15 August at the Sainsbury’s in Old Steine at 11.55am.

“A woman was told to speak to a store manager. Inside the store she was advised by a manager to put a stop on her card.

“Two men outside were seen taking her card and walking away.

“The third incident was at 8.45am on Wednesday 18 August at the Sainsbury’s store in Preston Road where the victim noted a message on screen warning her the machine was broken and someone was on their way to fix it.

“After she left, funds were taken from her account.

“Two men stood behind the victim and are described as white men in their mid-thirties who were wearing baseball caps.”

Detective Sergeant Hannah Rayner said that the incidents may be linked and added that there had also been reports of other cash machines in Brighton and Hove being tampered with.

Detective Sergeant Rayner said: “We are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to come forward.

“You can report information about these incidents to us online or call 101 and quote serial 1028 of 11/08.”

She added: “There are some tell-tale signs of ATM fraud which include looking out for any sign of suspect devices on the outside of cash machines.

“Some are more obvious than others. If you do see something suspicious, contact the police and the bank.

“Remember, if it doesn’t look or feel right then steer clear and, if possible, go inside the bank where it will be safer. And always keep a regular check on your transactions.”

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
