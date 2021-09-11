A wanted man may be in Brighton, police believe.

Sussex Police asked the public to look out for Jordan Bellamy, 28, who is wanted for recall to prison.

He is alleged to have the terms of his prison release licence, having been jailed for two and a half years for controlling and coercive behaviour.

The force said: “Police are searching for 28-year-old Jordan Bellamy, from Crawley, as the probation service require his arrest and recall to prison for breaching his release licence conditions.

“Bellamy, who is white, 5ft 10in, of stocky build, with brown hair and brown eyes, was released from prison on licence earlier in September part way through a 30-month sentence for coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship.

“Inquiries are being made in the Crawley and Brighton areas and anyone who sees Bellamy or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to contact Sussex Police via 999 or 101, quoting serial 49 of 04/09.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”