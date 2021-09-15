BREAKING NEWS

American blues singer-songwriter & guitarist Samantha Fish announces return to Brighton

Samantha Fish is returning to Brighton (click on pic to enlarge!)

“It was strange (and ambitious) announcing a tour because we were all locked down fighting this virus. We’re still fighting! We’ve had to amend some dates along with a couple of new shows for our January and February 2022 UK tour, in some amazing venues. I can’t wait to get out there and play for you all.” – Samantha Fish

Samantha Fish embarks on her biggest UK tour to date from 30th January – 8th February 2022. The tour will take in nine concerts including Brighton’s CHALK on Monday 7th February.

Special guest at all shows are Wille & The Bandits.

Wille & The Bandits will be the support act for Samantha Fish on all tour dates (click on pic to enlarge!)

Samantha will perform songs from her latest album ‘Faster’ that was just released by Rounder Records on 10th September 2021. The album includes the singles ‘Twisted Ambition’, ‘Better Be Lonely,’ and ‘Faster.’ Samantha will also perform songs from her rich catalogue including songs from her 2019 album ‘Kill Or Be Kind.’

Samantha Fish (click on pic to enlarge!)

The new album ‘Faster’ is the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed ‘Kill Or Be Kind,’ and marks Fish’s first collaboration with producer Martin Kierszenbaum (Lady Gaga, Sting), who co-wrote eight of the album’s 12 new songs and helped the genre-defying guitarist, singer, and songwriter to refine her sound and strike out into bold new sonic territory.

After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha quickly established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world. Since then, the charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a rising guitar hero and powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently taking her in new and exciting musical directions.

Samantha Fish live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 08.03.20 (pic Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The New York Times called Fish, “An impressive blues guitarist who sings with sweet power,” and “One of the genre’s most promising young talents.” Her hometown paper, the Kansas City Star wrote: “Samantha Fish has kicked down the door of the patriarchal blues club and displays more imagination and creativity than some blues veterans exhibit over the course of their careers.”

As far as Samantha is concerned, her musical future is an open road. “I’m never going be a traditional blues artist, because that’s not who I am,” says Samantha. “But it’s all the Blues for me. When Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf came out, what they were doing didn’t sound like anything that had been done in Blues before. You’ve got to keep that kind of fire and spirit. I’m never going to do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I have to be who I am and find my best voice.”

CHALK is the venue of choice this time around by Samantha Fish (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Samantha Fish tour dates:

Komedia, Bath – Sunday 30 January 2022

Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh – Monday 31 January 2022

Wylam Brewery, Newcastle – Tuesday 1 February 2022

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London – Thursday 3 February 2022

Academy 2, Manchester – Friday 4 February 2022

Rock City, Nottingham – Saturday 5 February 2022

Tramshed, Cardiff – Sunday 6 February 2022

Chalk, Brighton – Monday 7 February 2022

KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton – Tuesday 8 February 2022

Tickets for the eight concerts are available from HERE, HERE and HERE.

Samantha Fish last appeared live in Brighton on 8th March 2020. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were there – Read our report HERE.

www.samanthafish.com

Tour flyer (click on image to enlarge!)

