BREAKING NEWS

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager axed by Forest

Posted On 16 Sep 2021 at 10:03 am
By :
Comment: 0

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been sacked by Nottingham Forest.

Chris Hughton

The club said that Hughton, 62, had been “relieved of his duties” after Forest’s poor start to the season.

Forest are bottom of the Championship. Their home defeat to Middlesbrough last night (Wednesday 15 September) left them with no wins and just one point from their first seven matches.

The club said: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager.

“The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris’ efforts.

Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

“Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach.”

Hughton took charge of the Seagulls in 2014 – on New Year’s Eve – after Sami Hyppia’s brief stint. The Finn had overseen just one win in the previous 18 games.

And in 2017 Albion won promotion to the Premiership, seven years after Hughton had guided to Newcastle United back to the top flight.

But Brighton’s struggle to survive took its toll and in May 2019 – after a run of just three wins in 23 games – Hughton was sacked.

He joined Forest in October last year but spent less than 11 months in charge at the City Ground despite signing a two-year deal when replacing Sabri Lamouchi.

Forest added: “The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course. The club would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career.”

Forest have made their worst start to a season in more than 100 years and slipped to a fifth successive home defeat in all competitions last night.

They will be trying for their first win of the season at Huddersfield on Saturday (18 September) under former Blackburn and Millwall midfielder Reid, who had been first-team coach.

Hughton is the fifth permanent manager to depart the City Ground since Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis bought the club from Fawaz Al Hasawi in 2017.

Forest, who finished last season in 17th place, made seven new signings during the summer transfer window, but fans had already turned on Hughton after disappointing early results.

