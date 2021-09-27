BREAKING NEWS

Honours even – but Brighton & Hove Albion miss out on biggest honour so far

Posted On 27 Sep 2021 at 10:14 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Crystal Palace 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

A superb last minute of added  equaliser by Neal Maupay gave Albion a draw over a shell shocked.

But if Leondro Trossard hadn’t conceded a late first Albion would have climbed from 92nd to 1st in English football in just 8,556 days.

Palace had the better chances in the first half as Robert Sanchez made routine from Odsonne Edouard and Lewis Dunk headed away a Conor Gallagher effort.

Albion took a while to find their stride, but midway through the half Sanchez fired Danny Welbeck away, but he ran into James McCarther  before he could get his shot away.

Adam Lallana, who pick up a yellow card for hauling down McCarther had a good chance for Albion – as did Leondro Trossard, who couldn’t convert a Pascal Gross cross.

In first half stoppage time Gallagher ran at Marc Cucurella and got a shove then another from Trossard.  Wilfred Zaha converted the penalty to send Palace in 1-0 in front.

Early in the second half a Gross free kick saw Dunk loop a header that forced Vincent Guaita in to a good tip over.

Albion had few second half chances Steven Alzate who had tactically replaced Dan Burn at half time went off injured.

Alzate slipped and let in Zaha, but Sanchez made a great save.

Later on Cucurella gave the ball away to Gallagher who in turn Jordan Ayew who with Sanchez already committed side footed wide.

Cucurella and Trossard both picked yellow cards late on and Arron Connolly came on for the injured Welbeck.

As the clock ticked past 90 minutes Gross sent in a centre, that caused Shane Duffy to clatter in to Guaita – from the restart Joel Veltman hook the forward  from Guaita’s clearance and Maupay latched on to it and chipped a sublime effort over the keeper for 1-1, with almost the last kick.

So the cliches and anecdotes of Brighton & Hove Albion leading the Premier League are on hold for a week or maybe for ever-  but if Chelsea don’t beat Southampton and Manchester United can’t overcome Everton on Saturday afternoon ( 2nd October) Albion could beat Arsenal to go top of the Premier League. Keep pinching yourselves – you are awake.

 

 

