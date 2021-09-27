Man charged with with stabbing woman
A Brighton man has been charged with stabbing a woman on Sunday morning.
David Keville of Baden Road, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court today charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and production of a class B drug.
The 56-year-old man was arrested yesterday after the incident in Baden Road.
Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit were called shortly after 7.35am after reports a woman had been stabbed.
A 41-year-old local woman suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.
Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.