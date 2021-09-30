New Brighton concert venue is involved with the world’s first degree delivered alongside a record label

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were informed that The Slaughter House Band will be embarking on their nine date UK tour starting tomorrow (Friday 1st October 2021) here in Brighton at the intriguingly named WaterBear Venue.

This is a new venue name to us and so we simply had to investigate further. It turns out that the venue is located by the water of course! It can be found at Kings Road Arches, 169-170, Brighton, BN1 1NB.

The event has been put together by Acid Box Promotions who have also secured the services of the Top Left Club which features members of SKiNNY MiLK and Young Francis Hi Fi.

Check out the Top Left Club album ‘Shoulders At 90’ on their Bandcamp page HERE.

The Slaughter House Band are touring to promote their debut single ‘I Hate TV’, which they have released on 7 inch high quality 40 gram black vinyl with B-side ‘Green Bean Bubble’. The tracks can also be found on Spotify.

Tickets can be purchased for this Brighton concert HERE as well as from your usual ticket supplier.

It turns out that the WaterBear Venue is the official venue for Waterbear College (WaterBear Education Ltd, Hanover House, 118 Queens Road, Brighton BN1 3XG) and today along with Toolroom Records they have launched a BA (Hons) degree course. This is the world’s first-degree programme delivered by a record label.

Toolroom has partnered with the UK’s fastest growing music college, WaterBear, to offer a full undergraduate degree in electronic music. The BA (Hons) Electronic Music & Business (Toolroom Academy) is the world’s first degree delivered alongside a record label.

The programme will include production modules designed by the label’s educational arm, the Toolroom Academy. Students will also benefit from extensive work experience opportunities at the label and get to work on real life music marketing campaigns.

Toolroom’s move into HE cements the brand’s innovation within the educational space. Having established the Academy in 2015 with a series of production tutorials from their key artists, their portfolio of courses has expanded with a range of innovative online mentoring programmes, alongside worldwide educational events, and renowned production tools.

Student successes include label figurehead Maxinne, who recently released her debut album on Toolroom and embarks on a North American Tour this Autumn. Previous students have also seen signings to the likes of Spinnin, El Row, Glasgow Underground, CR2, Dim Mak and many more.

WaterBear The College of Music represents a fresh approach to Higher Education. Based in the heart of Brighton, they offer a range of music degree and master’s courses, both onsite and online, designed for today’s musicians. WaterBear are one of the fastest growing music colleges in the UK, quickly becoming world leaders in on-site, online, and blended learning for musicians. Their BA (Hons) and Master’s courses are internationally recognised and approved by Falmouth University.

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with WaterBear, who share our mission to innovate music education and create unique experiences for students. This degree programme will be the most cutting-edge option for those looking to build their career in electronic music.” – Miles Shackleton, Director (Toolroom).

‘’We are overjoyed to be working with Toolroom Records, a brand we respect as world leading innovators in the Electronic Music Industry. It’s a unique partnership and the first of its kind, with particular focus on learning from within the electronic music industry. Both WaterBear and Toolroom are deeply committed to making a real difference to the artists, producers and DJs of tomorrow” – Bruce Dickinson – (Founder).

The BA (Hons) Electronic Music & Business (Toolroom Academy) starts in January 2022 for online students, and September 2022 at WaterBear’s Brighton campus.

More Info here: https://waterbear.org.uk/electronic-music-degree-toolroom/

toolroomrecords.com