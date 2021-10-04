Brighton children’s charity appoints new chief executive

A Brighton children’s charity has appointed a new chief executive who comes with a wealth of experience in the sector.

Donna Holland, 40, is due to join the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity on Monday 1 November following Ryan Heal, 45, who left in the spring after eight years at the helm.

Rockinghorse said: “Donna takes up her role with the well-loved children’s charity after working in the charity sector for the last 20 years, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position.

“Donna joins Rockinghorse from Concordia where she was deputy CEO, supporting the charity to expand and improve their youth programmes across Sussex.

“She has previously been interim CEO at Brighton-based charity Maternity Worldwide, as well as holding senior roles with many national youth charities over the past 20 years.

“Donna is also currently a trustee of Grassroots, the Brighton-based suicide prevention charity, and she has held trustee roles at several other national and local charities.

“Her passion has always been working for charities that support children and young people.”

Rockinghorse chair of trustees Phil Frier said: “We are delighted to welcome Donna to the Rockinghorse family and we’re really looking forward to working with her.

“She brings a wealth of experience in leading charities with a collaborative, kind and compassionate approach, not to mention a passion for supporting children and young people and for the local area of Sussex.

“She joins us at a pivotal time for the charity after a challenging 18 months but we believe that we have made a strong choice in selecting someone with the strategic vision to lead Rockinghorse through the next phase of our development.”

She said: “I am delighted to be leading Rockinghorse into the next chapter of its incredible history. I have long admired the work they do and it is a tremendous privilege to have been chosen for this role.

“As someone who lives and works in Sussex, I’ve seen first-hand the impact the charity has and I’m really looking forward to continuing the vital work of Rockinghorse with a team that shows professionalism, warmth and understanding of the issues faced by sick and disabled babies, children and teenagers across Sussex.”

Mr Frier added: “Donna is joining an incredible staff team with a great mix of skills and experience along with a brilliant team of committed and expert fundraisers and administrators.

“We believe that with this appointment, Rockinghorse has the right team to carry out our mission of supporting the children’s hospital and other local children’s health provision.”

Ms Holland added: “I am very much looking forward to getting to know all the incredible projects we are currently fundraising for – and I’m determined to ensure that every pound raised for Rockinghorse is spent on making the maximum impact for sick and disabled babies, children and teenagers across Sussex. I can’t wait to meet everyone and get started.”

