Brighton bin strike latest – drivers out for two more weeks

Posted On 07 Oct 2021 at 4:29 pm
Bin lorry drivers in Brighton and Hove are to go on strike for two more weeks, the GMB union said this afternoon (Thursday 7 October).

Cityclean bin lorry drivers on the picket line outside the Hollingdean depot – Picture from the GMB

The union served notice on Brighton and Hove City Council this afternoon as senior councillors were promised a confidential briefing by leader Phélim Mac Cafferty.

GMB branch secretary Mark Turner said: “We have just issued the council with a further strike notice.

“The strike will restart on Thursday 21 October for another 14 days.”

Bin lorry drivers at Cityclean, the council’s rubbish and recycling service, started the current strike on Tuesday (5 October) for a fortnight.

They are due to return to work on Monday 18 October – three days before the second strike is due to start.

Mr Turner said: “We can stop the strike or withdraw dates if we’ve got an offer on the table that we can put to our members.”

Councillor Mac Cafferty told the council’s Policy and Resources Committee a short while ago: “I know many residents are keen to understand what progress is being made on the bin dispute.

“Talks are ongoing and at a sensitive stage so I can’t say everything just yet.

“Councillors are not involved in the day-to-day management of drivers at Cityclean but this week we have attended talks as we are keen to listen and ensure the concerns of staff are heard.

“Following a round of talks on Tuesday night the employer made a formal offer to the GMB to address the issues being raised, including about bin lorry rounds being moved.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty“I want to thank residents for their patience over the disruption. People in our city want to see a bin collection service that works.

“The desire for a well-functioning waste and recycling system is one that we share and we hope talks can lead to this outcome for residents and for staff.”

He added that officials would give members of the committee a confidential informal briefing after the meeting with a chance to ask questions.

  1. bradly23 7 October 2021 at 6.22pm Reply

    spanish practices or more money or both? tell us the truth not mealy mouth platitudes from both sides: even the journalists cannot tell the truth either

