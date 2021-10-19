Brighton man charged with sex attack and harassment

A Brighton man has been charged with carrying out a sex attack in Brighton and with harassing women over several months.

Jamie Lee Parsons, 31, of Lewes Road, Brighton, appeared in court yesterday (Monday 18 October) and was remanded in custody to appear in the crown court next month.

Sussex Police said today: “A Brighton man has appeared in court charged with harassing and nuisance behaviour towards women in the city and sexual assault.

“Jamie Lee Parsons, 31, unemployed, of Lewes Road, Brighton, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 18 October, charged with causing a public nuisance by making sexual and other inappropriate comments in Lewes Road to female staff and customers in and near shops between May and October 2021.

“He is also charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Lewes Road in August this year.

“Parsons was remanded in custody to appear for a plea and directions hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 16 November.

“The prosecution, authorised by the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), follows an investigation by officers from the Brighton Neighbourhood Policing Team and CID.

“Anyone who has experienced or witnessed similar behaviour in the Lewes Road area in recent months can contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 47210178573.”