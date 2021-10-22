Two women report being spiked by injection in Brighton



Two women have told police they believe they were spiked by injection while out in Brighton this week.

The incidents happened within hours of each other, on Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The reports come after similar incidents in Edinburgh and Nottingham were widely reported. Two teens have today been arrested in connection with reports of spiking in Nottingham – although police have not confirmed if this is linked to the use of needles.

A campaign has also been launched to boycott nightclubs across the country – including Pryzm’s Wednesday student night – in a bid to get venues to do more to stop it.

In response, Pryzm said it had spoken to staff about a number of incidents reported there, and was ordering disposable drink lids.

However, some medical experts have questioned how effective injecting someone would be compared to slipping a drug into someone’s drink.

Today, Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, Divisional Commander for Brighton, said: “We are talking with two victims who felt unwell after a night out in the city and suspect they had been injected. They are being supported by officers.

“We are still at a very early stage in our investigation and a number of enquiries are being made.

“We take all reports incredibly seriously and ask anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking to contact us. We also encourage people to report any suspicious behaviour to us – either online or via 101, or by calling 999 in an emergency.”

Officers are increasing patrols as part of their continued work policing the night-time economy, and will continue working closely with partners and licensed premises on initiatives to help keep their patrons safe.

Ch Supt Burtenshaw added: “We are aware of the national media and the worry and anxiety this may cause those wanting to enjoy the night-time economy. Everyone should be able to enjoy themselves safely and to support this there are officers who will be on patrol across the city over the weekend.

“Our licensing teams are working hard with venues to raise awareness about spiking and ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to prevent this from happening.”