Teenage gang seriously assault pensioner



An OAP was seriously injured after a teenage gang attacked him in Brighton last night.

Police tape was put up while officers conducted door to door enquiries after the incident outside the Brighton and Hove Recovery Service in Richmond Road, off Lewes Road.

A police spokesman said: “Police have responded to a report of an altercation in Richmond Road, Brighton after 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 3.

A 69-year-old man from Brighton was assaulted and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.

“Officers saw four teenagers leaving the area and swiftly detained them.

“A 16-year-old boy from Brighton, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old girl also from Brighton, and a 14-year-old boy from Burgess Hill were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“They remain in custody at this stage.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1014 of 03/11.”