River search at Lewes Bonfire

Posted On 05 Nov 2021 at 7:14 pm
A river search is under way in Lewes after reports that someone fell into the water by Cliffe High Street during the Bonfire celebrations this evening (Friday 5 November).

The search came hours after Sussex Police and Lewes Bonfire organisers gave a warning of the potential dangers of commercial fireworks that were stolen overnight from a bonfire site in the town.

Sussex Police said: “The fireworks were stolen on the night of Thursday/Friday (4/5 November) from a site at Landport recreation ground, where celebrations are due to be held on the Friday evening by the Commercial Square bonfire society.

“The fireworks are in six cardboard boxes – two large, two medium and two small.”

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “These fireworks are more powerful than the average domestically purchased ones and should be used only by trained and responsible people.

“Whoever took them, or is present somewhere where they are set off, is at extra risk of serious injury and we ask anyone who knows where any of them are to leave them alone and get in touch with us right away.

“Please call 101 or 999 quoting serial 302 of 05/11.”

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
