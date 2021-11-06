Covid rate drops more than 10 per cent in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases has fallen by more than 10 per cent in a week in Brighton and Hove.

The figures, for the seven days to Monday 1 November, show 1,108 new covid-19 cases, down from 1,243 in the previous week.

The rate has fallen in Brighton and Hove from 426 to 380 for every 100,000 people, according to Public Health England.

The picture is similar across the country, with more than three quarters of local authority areas recording a decrease.

The number of people who died, with covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate, now totals 505, with nine since the start of September – a rate of about one a week.

On Thursday (4 November) there were 21 patients with the virus in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, with five or fewer in high dependency or intensive care beds.

And in the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, there were five or fewer patients with the virus, but none in high dependency or intensive care beds.

By far the highest rate of infection by age group in Brighton and Hove is among 0 to 14-year-olds.

The number of people to have had the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Brighton and Hove has reached 212,272.

And 193,788 of those have also had a second jab, up to Thursday 4 November, or about 67 per cent of the local population – still slightly below the UK average.