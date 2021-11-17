Blurry picture of flashing suspect released



Police in Brighton want to identify this man, suspected of acting indecently towards a woman in the city.

At about 9am on Friday, 22 October the woman was walking up the steps towards Marine Parade from the Dukes Mound/Madeira Drive area when she was confronted by the man who committed an indecent act in her presence.

PC Darren Farrant said: “This was a concerning and very offensive act, and we want to find this man. We think someone may recognise him from this photo.

“He is described as young, of slight build, and around 5ft 11in.

“If you can help please get in touch with us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 597 of 22/10.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”