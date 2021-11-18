Councillors give their verdict on seafront cycle lane
Councillors have agreed to keep a seafront cycle lane and consult on future changes.
The cycle lane was installed in place of a lane of other traffic on the A259 on the south side of King’s Road, Brighton, and Kingsway, Hove, in August last year.
It was one of Brighton and Hove City Council’s active travel measures funded by the government during the coronavirus pandemic.
A report to the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee yesterday (Tuesday 16 November) said that the number of cyclists using the seafront cycle lanes had risen 51 per cent.
It said that 2,119 were using it daily in March this year, compared with 1,400 in March 2018.
In June this year, the number of daily cyclists had increased by 85 per cent to 4,897, compared with 2,641 in June 2019.
The report also said that there were indications that the new cycle lane had improved safety.
Labour and Green councillors agreed to approve the legal change that formally makes the cycle lane permanent.
Conservative councillors abstained but called for long-term options to replace the temporary infrastructure along with the other two political parties.
Councillor Robert Nemeth said that the current lane was “worse” than what was there before and wanted changes before it was made permanent.
He said: “It’s not very logical, it’s ugly, it’s potentially discriminatory and some of that is at least recognised because, hopefully, we’re going to vote to redesign it. I don’t want to vote to make permanent the current one.”
He suggested a look at using the prom as it did not have junctions.
Green councillor Jamie Lloyd said that he understood Councillor Nemeth’s point about the promenade but he was against the idea of a shared space with pedestrians.
Councillor Lloyd said: “It doesn’t work when you have people and bikes in the same place. Bikes need to reclaim road space.
“If we want to reduce private car use, increase active travel, it’s been shown this is the way forward.”
Labour councillor Nancy Platts asked if the council could move disabled bays along Hove seafront, which have the cycle lane between them and the pavement.
In June, disability rights campaigner Pippa Hodge told the committee that disabled groups were horrified to see the bays offset from the pavement.
Councillor Platts said: “We know blue badge members highlighted what they felt was a dangerous part of the scheme.
“Safe access for the blue badge holders needs to be a priority as it is for all other users. One solution is to push the bays back alongside the pavement.”
She was told that council officials were monitoring road safety and looking at various options – and five more disabled parking bays were planned along the seafront.
3 Comments
Looks like labour have just lost my vote. Nothing against cycle lanes but when they cause gridlock… They somewhat don’t make sense anymore. Put it back on the pavement, but maybe put bollards between it and the pedestrian path… No need to remove an entire lane of traffic.
This is so fishy.
The idea that you already have statistics showing a substantial increase in the cycle lane use is odd and totally unreliable – given the recent pandemic and with more people working from home.
We also have to ask if that same alleged cycle use increase would have also happened in the existing cycle lane anyway.
The main objection to the seafront cycle lane remains undiscussed – namely that it duplicates one that was already there, and one which could have been improved, and at a lesser cost
In my case, I still happily use the original cycle lane and will not go on the road in the pointless addition.
I’m pretty sure that most cyclists, like me, would also like to be off the road and nearer the sea, with its fresher air and better view.
So please let’s tell the truth here: If only one of the councillors would finally admit the true main objective for the cycle lane, which was to narrow the seafront road for cars. Perhaps they won’t admit that because it’s not what funding was available for.
They also won’t admit that it’s turned out to be a stupid idea which has clearly created an unnecessary traffic jam which causes pollution and which is a negative in any logical city-wide transport strategy.
Do they even have a strategy that understands travel?
What are the routes that get us from west to east or north to south in this city? Where are the improvements in public transport? Where are the park and ride schemes to help visitors to park outside the city? How are commuters – who live too far away to cycle – to get to work?
How are buses to flow freely and how are deliveries to be made? In my case, how am I expected to get from Hove to Kemp Town in my carpenter’s van when I have heavy tool boxes and sheets of plywood to deliver?
As it is, the seafront road is also worse for local residents who, on foot, now have to cross extra confusing lanes to simply get to the beach.
It’s also a really bad idea for seafront visitors who wish to park near the prom in order to safely unload their kids and beach toys and their elderly relatives. The disability parking issue is another obvious fudge.
In short, there is not one benefit to this mess they have made on our seafront. Visually it also looks cluttered, like it was designed by a three year old.
Unfortunately, we seem to be lead by the worst council for a generation. This lot are not delivering basic services, they have been captured by land-grab lobbyists, and are motivated by misplaced ideology that makes no sense in terms of the goals they themselves say they want to achieve.
Statistics from the Phelim Phantasy Phactory. Perhaps his new title should be The Flight Director?