Passengers hurt after collapsed manhole shatters bus windows



Passengers were left with minor injuries after two bus windows shattered as a bus went over a faulty manhole this morning.

The 1A was travelling through Portslade from Mile Oak to Boundary Road when the accident happened at 9.24am.

One passenger said the noise sounded like a bomb going off.

Brighton and Hove Buses managing director Martin Harris said: “A route 1A Brighton and Hove bus was travelling through Portslade towards Whitehawk at 9.24am today when a manhole appears to have collapsed as the bus went over it, causing two windows to break.

“The bus was travelling at 16mph at the time.

“Our response team quickly attended, made sure passengers were ok, and transferred them to another bus.

“Paramedics assessed passengers at the scene and their injuries are believed to be minor.

“We immediately began investigating the incident.”