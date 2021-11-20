Man dies in crash on Brighton coast road

A man died in a crash on the coast road in Brighton last night (Friday 19 November).

He was on foot when the accident happened on the A259, near Brighton Marina.

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was tragically killed in a collision with a car in Brighton.

“The incident involving a silver Jaguar occurred on the A259 Marine Drive, just east of Brighton Marina, at around 11.22pm on Friday 19 November.

“The pedestrian – a 40-year-old man from Saltdean – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The Jaguar driver – a 69-year-old man from Peacehaven – sustained minor injuries.

“A section of the road was temporarily closed in both directions to allow specialist officers to carry out investigative work.

“We thank the public for their patience and understanding during this time.

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Operation Colney.”