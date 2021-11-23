Burst water main cuts water to Hove homes



Homes in Hangleton and Fiveways have been without water today after a water main burst in Woodland Drive, causing a sinkhole.

The road has been closed for a couple of hours while emergency services and Southern Water deal with the issue.

Southern Water says customers who have lost pressure or supply should soon get it back.

A section of Woodland Drive in Hove is currently closed as emergency services and partner agencies respond to a report of a sink hole. Road users are advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime. We will provide any updates as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/qHmgEdkV0k — Brighton&Hove Police (@BtonHovePolice) November 23, 2021

Southern Water said: “A burst water main We’re working on a burst 12 inch main in #WoodlandDrive, #Hove.

“We’ve rezoned supplies and pressure is slowly returning, so customers who’ve lost pressure/supply should soon get their water supply back.

“We’re sorry for the disruption and thanks for your patience and understanding.”

Customers on Twitter told Southern Water that supplies were out in Sherbourne Road, Hythe Road, Hangleton Way, and other parts of Hangleton and Fiveways.