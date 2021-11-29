Crash shuts A27 Brighton bypass between Hollingbury and Patcham

A crash during the rush hour shut the A27 Brighton bypass westbound between Hollingbury and Patcham earlier this evening (Monday 29 November).

Our officers are responding to a collision on the A27 westbound at Patcham near Brighton this evening. The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes while work to clear the scene continues. We thank the public for their patience. pic.twitter.com/ja6NU68bel — Sussex Roads Police (@SussexRoadsPol) November 29, 2021

There was no immediate information about whether anyone had been injured as a three-mile queue quickly built up, starting between Lewes and Falmer.

Drivers faced delays and diversions for over an hour after the crash at about 5.30pm, with the road reopening more than an hour later.

Sussex Police said: “Our officers are responding to a collision on the A27 westbound at Patcham this evening.

“The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes while work to clear the scene continues.”

The #A27 in #WestSussex is closed westbound between the #A270 near #Coldean and the #A23 due to a collision. There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach to this incident. Please allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/VM0NlzmJQQ — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) November 29, 2021

Highways England said: “Diversion routes have been put in place and police have advised drivers to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.”

A diversion took drivers off at Hollingbury, down Carden Avenue, then up the A23 London Road to the Patcham roundabout.